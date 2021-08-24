Celebrating 30 years of wine making in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Wine lovers in Windsor-Essex will indulge in numerous tastings Monday at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards in Harrow.
A special event, celebrating 30 years of the Ontario Wine Society (OWS) will be held at 7 p.m.
The event is a collaboration between the Windsor/Essex and Niagara Chapters of the OWS and will feature wines from Cooper’s Hawk, Lake Erie North Shore, and Andrew Peller Estates of the Niagara.
The wines enjoyed will be paired with innovative creations from the kitchen of The Vines restaurant.
The tasting events will occur simultaneously at both wineries with wines from both wineries, attended by members and guests of each respective chapter.
