Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100

As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.

“It’s just not the same. It can’t be the same. It has to advance and change,” she says.

The year Logan was born, the Disney brothers launched their cartoon studio. Colour television was still 20 years away. The USSR was born.

One month before she was born the United States Attorney General made it legal for women to wear trousers.

She’s seen a lot.

“I’ll write a book,” she jokes.

She says she’s made it this far thanks to faith and love – particularly that from her family.

“My grandchildren are my medicine,” she says.

“They keep me alive. Not the pills I take.”

Logan’s centenarian status was celebrated Friday evening with a banquet at the Giovanni Caboto Club –festivities extend into the weekend with a picnic in Wigle Park from 2 – 7 p.m.

All are welcome, you’re just advised to bring a picnic basket and lawn chairs.

Logan’s family is thrilled to take the time to honor her.

“She’s a fighter, she’s a go-getter,” says Terryll Chase, Logan’s eldest granddaughter.

“That’s my role model. I want to be like my grandma!”

In her 100 years living in the Windsor area, Logan has become a staple in her community.

She’s been a steadfast supporter of the Amherstburg Freedom Museum and British Methodist Episcopal Church.

This past February, at 99, she was a guest speaker at the church’s annual Valentine’s Day Tea.

“I guess I’ve learned a lot,” Logan says laughing.

“I learned how to be happy. I learned how to be around people, I’m a people person.”

She says there’s no secret to making it to 100.

“Just grin and bear is,” she says.