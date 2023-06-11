Celebrating arts, culture and heritage in Sudbury

A colourful musical parade kicked off festivities at the Rayside Balfour Heritage Days Festival on Saturday.

The Blue Saints Drum and Bugle Corps made up of youth in Sudbury ages 10-18 performed in the parade. It's their second performance since the pandemic.

"Everybody is so nice and we all come together and we all get to … play as a group and it's nice that we get to learn a new skill," said Rose DiCarlo, a trumpet player.

At the festival, there is a big focus on music bringing professional and amateur musicians together. Walk-ins are welcome.

"It's to build on the fact that we have a lot of young people that don't get a chance to get on stage -- so come on out," said Gary Michalak, the executive director of Cafe Heritage.

“Here is a perfect opportunity to play music, learn, listen, work with the professionals and have some fun at the same time.”

There is also a big focus on educating people and celebrating the heritage of the Rayside Balfour area.

"It's so important that we celebrate the youth with our seniors to showcase the heritage that we have in this beautiful area," said Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

Antique tractors were part of the parade to highlight the rich farming tradition in the area.

"Those tractors were made in Brantford, Ont., which is Canadian-made," said Paul Gratton, a Cockshutt Tractor collector.

“And I just really like them and they were a high-grade, advanced tractor in their times compared to other models.”

Gratton has 30 tractors and said his fond memories of farming in the area sparked his interest in collecting them.

"I really enjoyed the little hobby farming we had and then it just stayed in my blood," he said.

Rayside Balfour Heritage Days started in 2012 and organizers the celebration of arts, culture and heritage grows bigger every year.