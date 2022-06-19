Celebrating cars and dads: Many Nova Scotians attend antique show on Father's Day

For the first time in two years, Father’s Day events have returned in full swing, which led many to enjoy a blast from the past with an antique car show in Lake Charlotte, N.S.

"It’s great to see a lot of folks back here that we recognize and a lot of new people too," says the Lake Charlotte Heritage Society’s Executive Director, Thea Wilson-Hammond.

After the pandemic continued to cause cancellations, the car show celebrated its 20th anniversary this weekend at the Memory Lane Heritage Village.

"We’ve always had it on Father’s Day because it’s a great time of the year to have an event. It’s a great event two pair with celebrating our fathers," Wilson-Hammond says.

As we return to a sense of normalcy, the Mitchell family appreciated being able to get out and enjoy the crowd and the cars.

"It’s nice to get out, like I said it’s a beautiful day. Get out and enjoy the day and see some cars and see some people," says Corey Mitchell.

"This is one of our favourite car shows to come to. It just brings back so many memories," adds car enthusiast Diane Dafoe.

In previous years the show drew close to 140 cars. Organizers estimate they’ll see more than 100 this year and Shane Dafoe’s 1930 Chevrolet Phaeton is one of them.

"We got the car in 2004 out of Westville, Nova Scotia from a gentleman who was selling it. He had the car for approximately 34, 35 years," Dafoe says.

Entries in this antique auto show came close to pre-pandemic numbers as many came out to celebrate the same thing – cars and dads.