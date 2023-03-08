Celebrating International Women’s Day in Ottawa

Several firefighter helmets hang proudly behind the desk of Louise Hine-Schmidt at the Ottawa Fire Service headquarters.

"It’s a progression of my career," Hine-Schmidt said. "They're a symbol of where I've come."

Hine-Schmidt is one of the first female firefighters hired in Ottawa in 1999.

"I didn’t anticipate firefighting as a thing because I didn’t know any women who did it didn’t know women were allowed to do it," she said.

Nearly 25 years later she’s now deputy chief, but there is still a long way to go. She says just five per cent of full-time career firefighters in Canada are women.

Hine-Schmidt hopes through Camp FFIT, a program introducing women to a future in firefighting, this number will increase.

"There’s always and still are questions if women are capable of being firefighters… a lot stems from having not been many," she said. "Sometimes it’s a matter of showing people this is something they can do."

The theme for this year's International Women’s Day is 'Every Woman Counts', whether it is firefighters or CFL coaches.

Changing the landscape in the CFL is Nadia Doucouré, recently added as the first woman on the Redblacks’ coaching staff.

"Trailblazer yes, but the better feeling is the door behind me is open," she said. "I’m not just talking about football."

Also keeping that door open is Ottawa-based high school teacher Krista Corneil, who reminds young girls in her classroom their dreams are within reach.

"I was raised by a strong woman and by men who believed in us and made sure our voices were heard. I think I just carried that on," she said.