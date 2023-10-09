Celebrating Thanksgiving in Ottawa

Last minute shoppers took some time out on Sunday to grab the final items for their Thanksgiving feast.

"You can't do turkey without cranberries," said Terry Fanning.

"I'm going to buy a pumpkin pie and maybe another dessert... And whipped cream," said Lori Currie.

And with an extra day off, many are taking the time to reflect on what they're most thankful for.

"It's a good time to relax with the family and enjoy my time not at work," joked Dan Stevens.

"I'm just thankful for my family and my grandchildren and my kids... Just family being home with them," said Currie.

While some spent the morning braving the grocery store, others headed outdoors despite the dip in temperatures compared to what we enjoyed last week.

"It's a definite change," said Andrew Munro, out with his family at The Log Farm. "We got lucky with the warm weather. This is the reality, I think."

The rain held off for most of the day, much to the delight of the Munro family. Sisters Kaia and Olivia already have their sights set on the perfect pumpkin.

"I like it because it's white and it's one of the only white ones in the pack," explained Kaia.

There was plenty to do at the Log Farm as families ventured through the corn maze and hitched a ride on the tractor-pulled wagon.

"There's lots of people visiting us from outside Ottawa for Thanksgiving so we're hoping to have good crowds," said co-owner Ryan Orr. "We could use a little sunshine. Yesterday was a little damp."

The threat of heavy rain forced the National Capital Commission to cancel shuttle buses to Gatineau Park over the weekend and caution visitors about muddy trails. Service is expected to run for the holiday Monday.