Celebrating the Easter weekend in Ottawa

Easter weekend is upon us and families have many options they can take advantage of over the next few days in Ottawa.

If you love animals, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is the place to be this weekend.

“The biggest attraction this time of year, bar none, is the baby animals," Agriculture and Food Museum Marketing Officer Sonia Mendes. "Here we have the stars of the show, the Easter bunnies."

The Agriculture and Food Museum has plenty of Easter events going on, including egg stations and a booth showing how chocolate is made from scratch.

"We’ll also be giving away D.I.Y. Easter craft bags that you can take home and make an adorable Easter craft," says Mendes. "And we’ll even be giving out chocolate sugar cookies."

There might be lots of animals to see here, but there's another giant bunny you might want to visit this weekend.

For the kids who love taking pictures with Santa, now you can go take a picture with the Easter Bunny. His name is Wendel, he’s at St. Laurent Shopping Centre, and he’s ready to take a picture with you.

“We love the Easter Bunny,” says one dad. “Yah, it's a great setup.”

"We’re really excited to have the Easter Bunny setup here in centre court," says Kristina Sparkes, St. Laurent Marketing Manager. "He is setup for photos with kids, with families; whoever wants to be in the photo is welcome."

And families love the idea.

"It was nice, says Ana, who wore her bunny ears for the photo.

"I think this is amazing," says Ana’s dad Shane. "It was a surprise, we didn’t even think about it to be honest with you."

Seeing the Easter Bunny in person has kids excited for what's to come.

“A big Easter egg hunt," says Ana.

Some other things happening this Saturday around the capital:

Easter at the Estate - Billings Estate National Historic Site

Hop into Spring - Cumberland Heritage Village Museum

Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market - Greely Community Centre

Perth Tourism Easter Egg Hunt - Perth Town Hall (11 a.m.)

Families that stopped by for a photo with the Easter Bunny, just happy to spend time with the kids, making memories that will last forever.

“It’s really cute. He’s a really cute bunny,” says mother of two, Charlotte Rousseau. “It was nice to get out and do something normal and get her to meet the Easter Bunny. We didn’t get to do Santa, so yah, it was fun.”