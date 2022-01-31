Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Ottawa

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, many in Ottawa are celebrating.

It’s Lunar New Year’s Eve, and the start of the Year of the Tiger — a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and bravery.

Thomas Nguyễn is a student, who was preparing to welcome the Year of the Tiger with two of his friends when CTV News Ottawa spoke to the group on Somerset Street, in Ottawa’s Chinatown on Monday.

“We’re going to have a party tonight to celebrate Lunar New Year,” he said, “It’s to conclude all the stuff that happened last year, and we just wish for the luck for the upcoming year; it will be the best year for us.”

It’s a celebration in Ottawa’s Chinatown and a time for families to be together.

“(My) family is getting together for dinner,” says Andy Yeung, as he’s picking up some last minute items. “Happy New Year!”

Nick Huang and his family run ‘Hey Kitchen’ on Somerset Street. He says they’re closing early to celebrate at home.

“We’re just like, going to make a big meal, go home, and celebrate together and have a good night,” he says, “My parents always talked to me about this. All of our family is Chinese, so we’re very big on Chinese New Year.”

SCAVENGER HUNT

If you want to get in on the celebrations, which last 15 days, Ottawa’s Chinatown BIA is holding a scavenger hunt.

“There’s going to be six art pieces, that we had local artists create, and we’re going to hide them throughout Chinatown,” says Eric Chan, the Ottawa Chinatown BIA's marketing coordinator. “We want to bring awareness - this is Chinatown, we want people to try the restaurants more, and this is just a fun interactive way.”

Six art pieces and four red envelopes will be hidden in Chinatown throughout the festival. Hints will be shared on the Ottawa Chinatown BIA's Instagram page.

If you find one, Chan says you’ll win $30 to spend at any business in Chinatown.