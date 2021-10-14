Celebration of life set for London, Ont.'s unofficial town crier Friday

Funeral arrangements have been made for Bill Paul, London's unofficial town crier.

A celebration of life will take place Friday at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of O'Neill Funeral Home at 350 William St.

Although the event will be held outdoors, organizers are asking participants to wear masks and social distance.

The service will be followed by a processional including the Western Mustangs marching band that will circle Victoria Park and then to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Paul was known for his big booming voice along with his big personality, attending hundreds of community events over the years including fundraisers and parades.

Paul passed away Saturday of natural causes. He was 66.