Celebration, recognition, acknowledgement: A look at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Edmonton

Across the country, Canadians honoured National Indigenous Peoples Day Wednesday.

In Edmonton, those celebrations took to city streets with a block party and a new crosswalk, while Indigenous culture filled the local science centre.

Outside of the Bissell Centre downtown, there was a sense of occasion, as performers drummed and sang.

"We're happy to see everyone enjoying themselves. We throw a darn good party, and this is really just an amazing opportunity to do that," said Sarah Higgins.

She is the director of Indigenous engagement with the Bissell Centre.

While she says they celebrate Indigenous traditions and customs every day, June 21 is an opportunity to invite others in and share that knowledge.

"Ask questions, be curious, sit down, listen. Those are all things we really want to see and that we are seeing today," Higgins said.

For performer Janet Paskemin, making sure everyone could experience this National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration was important.

"We wanted to focus on bringing that beauty and the gift of song. Just hearing the drums sometimes does something to people, so we're hoping that'll come and bring that here for our community," she explained.

Paskemin wanted people to feel enlightened and reconnected with one another.

"It's just a celebration and recognition and acknowledgement that, look at what our ancestors did for us. They did this for us so we could be here," she said.

Over at Telus World of Science, there were a number of activities along with music and dancing by Indigenous people.

“This is a way for us to move forward with reconciliation in a good way, to learn from one another, and to understand our worldviews and cultures," said Natasha Donahue with Telus World of Science.

About 2,000 people came to enjoy the festivities at the science centre.

In Old Strathcona, a crosswalk was painted to celebrate Métis people.

Métis Landscape, on 81 Avenue and 101 Street, included an infinity symbol along with the traditional colours of the Métis sash.

"There's a lot of Indigenous content in our city right now. First Nations content is powerful," artist Lance Cardinal told CTV News Edmonton.

"We have teepees, we have murals, we have so much beautiful art in our city that celebrates First Nations people. But I think there's not enough Métis representation."

Cardinal wasn't sure if it is the first Métis crosswalk ever painted, but said he hopes to create more across Edmonton in the future.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb, Matt Woodman, Katie Chamberlain and Sean Amato