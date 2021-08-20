Celebrations for London, Ont.'s Olympians to take place on August 28
London's athletes will be celebrated along with coaches and staff from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the Forest City.
Guests will include:
- Miranda Ayim – flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremony and women's basketball team member
- Maggie Mac Neil – Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly, three-time medallist
- Susanne Grainger – member of the gold-medal winning women's eight rowing team
- Jennifer Martins – women's coxless four rower
- Damian Warner – Closing Ceremony flag bearer and decathlon champion
Those interested must register online.
Although the event will be free, capacity is limited to 3,300.
Tickets will become available on Saturday, August 21 at 12 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.
A maximum of six tickets per person will be allowed with no walk-ups available on the day of the event.
All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced including mandatory masks.
No autographs or individual photographs with athletes.
EVENT DETAILS:
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- Doors open at 11 a.m., ceremony begins at noon
- Labatt Park - 25 Wilson Avenue, London
- Must register online
- Free – limited six tickets per person with a maximum of 3,300 attendees
- No walk-ups for tickets day of the event
- No general parking on site – limited number of accessible spots