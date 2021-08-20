Celebrations for London, Ont.'s Olympians to take place on August 28

London's athletes will be celebrated along with coaches and staff from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the Forest City.

Guests will include:

Miranda Ayim – flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremony and women's basketball team member

Maggie Mac Neil – Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly, three-time medallist

Susanne Grainger – member of the gold-medal winning women's eight rowing team

Jennifer Martins – women's coxless four rower

Damian Warner – Closing Ceremony flag bearer and decathlon champion

Those interested must register online.

Although the event will be free, capacity is limited to 3,300.

Tickets will become available on Saturday, August 21 at 12 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

A maximum of six tickets per person will be allowed with no walk-ups available on the day of the event.

All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced including mandatory masks.

No autographs or individual photographs with athletes.

EVENT DETAILS: