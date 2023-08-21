Celebrities soak up the sun in Muskoka this summer

As the summer sun dances over Muskoka's serene lakes, it seems that even the brightest stars can't resist the allure of this tranquil Canadian paradise.

Cottage country saw its fair share of celebrities this summer, from supermodels to NBA legends to Posh Spice.

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford is "wrapping up another summer at the lake" in Muskoka.

The 57-year-old has graced countless magazine covers throughout her career and made waves on Lake Joseph alongside her husband Rande Gerber and their children this summer.

Crawford shared the family canoeing, fishing, cliff jumping and boating in cottage country on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Some famous friends, including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, also joined the family.

And several celebrities took notice on social media.

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, known for her roles in films like Legally Blonde and Wild, commented on Crawford's post with a simple "Looks so peaceful."

Christie Brinkley, the iconic supermodel who has graced numerous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers, added her comment in response to Crawford's lakeside snapshots, posting, "Looks as beautiful as you do."

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Muskoka is a popular travel destination for the rich and famous.

Earlier this summer, Victoria and David Beckham shared their time in cottage country with Cruz Beckham and Oscar-nominated actor and Elvis star Austin Butler on social media.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

And Canadian actor Simu Liu spent Canada Day weekend at his family cottage in Muskoka with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu..

The Barbie movie actor posted, "I've lived a lot of my life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares [to the] majesty of the lake" about his Muskoka vacation.

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)