Celine Dion show in Saskatoon postponed again to March 2022

Celine Dion’s stop in Saskatoon has been postponed for a second time.

Dion was originally slated to perform at SaskTel Centre in April 2020, but was one of the earliest events to be cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saskatchewan. The concert was re-scheduled to Aug. 18, 2021, and is now delayed again until Mar. 17, 2022.

All Courage World Tour performances that were set to take place between Aug. 16 and Sept. 24 have been rescheduled to between Mar. 9 and Apr. 22, 2022, according to a news release.

Dion said the delay is due to varying COVID-19 restrictions in different cities.

“My team and I are still concerned about everyone's safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100 per cent comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands,” she said in the release.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the original 2020 and 2021 dates will be honoured for the 2022 date.