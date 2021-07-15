Celine Dion show in Saskatoon postponed again to March 2022
Celine Dion’s stop in Saskatoon has been postponed for a second time.
Dion was originally slated to perform at SaskTel Centre in April 2020, but was one of the earliest events to be cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saskatchewan. The concert was re-scheduled to Aug. 18, 2021, and is now delayed again until Mar. 17, 2022.
All Courage World Tour performances that were set to take place between Aug. 16 and Sept. 24 have been rescheduled to between Mar. 9 and Apr. 22, 2022, according to a news release.
Dion said the delay is due to varying COVID-19 restrictions in different cities.
“My team and I are still concerned about everyone's safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100 per cent comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands,” she said in the release.
Anyone who purchased tickets for the original 2020 and 2021 dates will be honoured for the 2022 date.
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.
-
Preliminary plans for passenger train service connecting Banff with Calgary airport remain on trackA proposed rail service for transporting passengers between Banff National Park and Calgary International Airport, with several stops in between, is one step closer to coming to fruition.