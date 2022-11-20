Cell phone found in women's changing room at B.C. arena, employee arrested for voyeurism
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting up his cell phone to record video in the women's changing room at a B.C. community arena.
The Trail RCMP issued a media release Thursday, saying girls who were changing for hockey practice at the Beaver Valley Arena in Fruitvale and noticed the device and told a parent.
"The parent seized the cell phone and turned it over to a responding officer," authorities said in the statement.
The suspect has not been named but *is described as a 21-year-old man who was an employee at the facility. He has been released on a number of conditions including that he stay away from the arena, not possess "any device capable of recording images," and not have any contact with the victims.
Mounties say they will be recommending to Crown counsel that the man be charged with one count of voyeurism. He is next due in court in February of 2023 in Rossland.
"I would like to commend the girls for their actions and notifying a parent immediately," wrote Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a statement.
"Trail RCMP is in contact with the arena management and will work with them so measures can be put in place to help prevent this from occurring again in the future."
