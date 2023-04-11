Cell service across the TTC is coming

The TTC is on track to have more cell service across the network.

Rogers Communications has announced its acquisition of the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which signed an exclusive deal with the TTC in 2012 to install wireless infrastructure.

The announcement means 5G connectivity will eventually be introduced throughout the network, starting with 911 access -- which has become a hot topic in Toronto's mayoral race amid a number of violent and sometimes random incidents on transit.

As it stands, TTC customers with a mobile phone can only dial 911 on 25 per cent of the subway’s tunnels.

To bring full cell service across the system, it’s estimated that it will take about two years.

Toronto’s Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie welcomed the news and said the introduction of greater cell service in transit is “long past due.”

“This is an important step in the right direction. Now we need everyone working together to get this done and ensure every cellphone can work on the subway system at all times,” McKelvie said in a tweet.

Prior to the announcement, only Freedom Mobile had signed on to provide coverage to its customers through BAI's network.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES REACT

The response to the news of increased cell service was generally positive, albeit somewhat critical, by the city’s mayoral hopefuls.

Candidate Ana Bailao, who last month threatened to pull $30-million worth of city contracts from Canada’s three telecommunication giants until they made service available on the TTC – if elected -- said the deal comes “after years of waiting.”

“There’s finally a deal for cell service on Toronto’s subways. Grateful for all of the efforts that went into folks pushing for this these past six weeks,” Bailao said in a tweet.

Mark Saunders tipped his hat to Rogers for the deal, but questioned the time it took to reach it.

“How many headlines did it take to get us here? Should we have decision makers who are proactive about TTC safety?” the former police chief asked in a tweet.

Brad Bradford, who also pushed for full cell access on the subway last week when he unveiled his plan for safer transit, took aim at the 2012 BAI contract, which he called a “bad deal for Toronto.”

“Over 10 years later, it is still impossible for the vast majority of people in this city to use their cell phone while riding the subway,” Bradford said in a statement. “Waiting two more years for this buildout to happen, when it should have happened a decade ago, is another example of the endless delays and deferral that hold Toronto back.”

Because Rogers didn't specify whether the service would expand to all TTC riders or just their customers, candidate Mitzie Hunter called for the new coverage to be all encompassing.

"Safety of TTC riders is a priority that means anyone with a cell phone ought to be able to call for help if needed regardless of who provides their cell service as is the case on GO trains," Hunter said in a news release.

Josh Matlow echoed Hunter's comment at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, calling the move to bring more cell service underground a "no brainer," and pushed for more than one carrier to participate.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a Rogers spokesperson said, "We’re planning to initiate discussions with other providers to participate. As we build out the network, we will work with other providers to bring them on board."

Bell said in a statement the deal “is just replacing one gatekeeper with another.”

“Giving the contract to Rogers without any open bid process is surprising, especially given how TTC customers were so poorly served by BAI for so many years. The city needs to show some leadership and mandate immediate access for all carriers so that all TTC customers can be served by the carrier of their choice right away,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Telus said it is committed to working with the TTC and other carriers to provide cell service across the subway system.

“Torontonians want a solution that addresses the increased safety concerns about network connectivity along the TTC. This needs to include access for all cellular providers, so that all riders have coverage.”

