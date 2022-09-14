Cell service coming to dead zone on Vancouver Island near Port Renfew

A communication dead zone between Otter Point and Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island is about to become more connected and safer for residents and travellers.

Rogers Communications has been in the process of building seven new cellphone towers along a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 to service the area.

Five of those towers will have CREST emergency communications equipment installed on them, which allows first responders to communicate with each other during an emergency.

Along with regular cell service, much needed 911 services will also be available to those that need help along Highway 14.

People who are injured, lost or have run into car trouble on this stretch of highway often rely on cell signals from U.S. towers to get help – or they have to send someone to Sooke for help if possible.

There has been a demand for cell service for in the area for a long time.

"I’ve been elected for 13 years, and for 13 years I’ve been crying for it from the provincial government," says Mike Hicks, the regional director for the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

The B.C. government announced funding for the project in April 2021 with a nearly $5-million contract awarded to Rogers to install the cell tower infrastructure.

The cell towers should be up and running by the end of the year, almost a full year behind schedule due to labour and supply chain delays, as well as other issues.

'GAME-CHANGER'

CREST has partnered with the telecommunication company to install equipment that will aid first responders in the area.

"It’s a game-changer," says Gord Horth, general manager for CREST. "For B.C. Ambulance, for first responders on the fire side, the RCMP; they will all be able to talk to each other in real time at an incident or beyond back to dispatch. That hasn’t been possible in the past."

The towers will range from 40 metres to 60 metres tall along the route from Sooke to Port Renfrew and are "daisy-chained" to ensure connections all down the line, according to Horth.

On top of the cost of installing the towers, CREST will spend about $250,000 at each site for its added equipment, which includes power backup generators and secure shelters to house transmitter equipment.

"This is the single most greatest thing that has happened for safety on the Pacific Marine Circle route," says Hicks.

He added that the new communication system will also benefit communities in the area, from Shirley to Port Renfew and the Pacheedaht First Nation.