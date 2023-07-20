Cellphone data analyzed during hit-and-run trial

Crown attorneys pointed to cellphone data to determine the location, timing, and calls of Jesse Bleck and Jami-Lee Ford-Jones on the second week of the trial.

On Thursday morning, the court looked at data that dates back to July 21, 2019, which was explained by Robert Constanzo, a specialist in Rogers’ lawful acts department who testified remotely.

That same night, Tristan Roby was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road. The crash caused Roby to suffer life altering brain injuries.

Roby, who was 17-years-old at the time, is now confined to a wheelchair.

Six months after the crash, investigators arrested and charged 29-year-old Bleck.

He has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Constanzo confirmed that Bleck’s cellphone account was a Chatr account, where the customer pays ahead of time for services. Rogers does not verify the information of the account owner.

Rogers received production orders from London, Ont. police for specific phone numbers, including one linked to the name Jay Bleck and the other Jami Jones.

After analyzing the cellphone data that showed phone calls and texts between Bleck and Jones, Crown attorney Artem Orlov spoke to the change in cell tower locations including, but not limited to, Southdale and Port Stanley, demonstrating movement from within a three-hour window.

There was an 82-second call from Bleck to Ford-Jones’ phone near Exeter Road that night, defence attorney Geoff Snow said. Cell data confirmed that call.

Earlier this week, the jury heard from Ford-Jones, 32, who is Bleck’s former partner.

Ford-Jones testified that she received a phone call from Bleck who said there was an accident and that he loved her while she heard sirens in the background.

She explained that her memory of the events were not clear because she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

Snow asked Constanzo if cell site connections can tell who is driving a car.

He responded, “The records indicate where the phone number was in relation to the tower.”

The trial is expected to resume on Friday.