Cellphone theft leads police to recovery of nearly 100 suspected stolen luxury items in Burnaby
Mounties in Burnaby say the theft of cellphones from a Metrotown business in January led them to a suspect with "significant property crime history" and the recovery of more than $20,000 worth of stolen luxury items.
The investigation began on Jan. 7, when police were called to the Metrotown business for the reported theft of "numerous cellphones," Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.
Police estimated that the stolen phones were worth approximately $10,000 in total.
They said they soon identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at the suspect's home on Feb. 9.
There, officers found "a plethora of suspected stolen luxury goods," as well as the stolen cellphones. Mounties estimated the value of the recovered items at between $20,000 and $30,000.
"Police seized nearly a hundred items from the residence including jewelry and high-end clothes and electronics," RCMP said in their release.
"Articles still in their original packaging from Apple, Hermes and Louis Vuitton were among the items seized."
Police said their investigation is ongoing, and "a number of items" have been confirmed as stolen from elsewhere in the Lower Mainland.
