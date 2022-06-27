iHeartRadio

Cement pump truck tipped over near County Road 8 and Highway 3 in Essex

A cement pump truck fell on its side at a construction site near County Road 8 and Highway 3 in Essex, Ont. on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Source: Viewer submitted photo)

A cement pump truck fell onto its side while doing work in a residential subdivision under construction.

The construction was underway near County Road 8 and Highway 3 in Essex.

A viewer who submitted a photo of the incident said he witnessed the driver crawl out of the truck.

Essex OPP and paramedics were not called in.

No injuries are believed to have occurred.

As of Monday evening, two tow trucks and flatbed were on scene. It is unknown when it will be cleared.

12