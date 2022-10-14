Cement truck involved in two-vehicle collision on Highway 400
A cement truck rolled over on Highway 400 following a two-vehicle collision on Friday night.
In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division said the truck suffered tire failure right before the accident.
As a result, the truck ended up on the northbound lanes of Highway 400 and Finch Avenue.
OPP shared a video of the scene, revealing the concrete mixer separated off the truck and cement has spilled across the road.
Police say the cement truck driver has serious injuries.
Paramedics say one adult was rushed to the trauma centre. There is no word on his condition.
Police have closed Highway 400 in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Finch Avenue due to the collision. It is unknown when it will reopen.
Toronto Fire Services say they are currently on the scene, and advise drivers to avoid the area at this time.
Cement Truck SB #Hwy400/Finch involved in a 2 vehicle collison after having a tire failure. Truck ended up on NB lanes. 3 left lanes blocked in both directions. Driver with serious injuries. #TorontoOPP pic.twitter.com/PsPnhhTrO2— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 14, 2022
This is a developing story.
