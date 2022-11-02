iHeartRadio

Cement truck rolls in southwest Edmonton causing traffic delays


A truck rolled over in southwest Edmonton on November 2, 2022. Police say road conditions are believed to be a factor. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

The driver of a cement truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the truck rolled near the intersection of 215 Street and 45 Avenue.

Police say road conditions are believed to be a factor in the rollover.

Winterburn Road is closed between 62 Avenue and 45 Avenue and 45 Avenue is closed between 211 Street and 215 Street.

Drivers are asked to use other routes. 

