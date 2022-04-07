Cement work underway at Topaz skate park in Victoria

Victoria's latest skate park is starting to take shape at Topaz Park.

Right now the contractor, New Line Skateparks, is doing something called “shotcrete.”

It’s the process of spraying concrete with high-velocity air to stack cement onto the park's vertical features.

The crew is about halfway through the concrete work, with about 3 more weeks to go.

Once complete, the park will have a full-size competition bowl, a zone for beginners and intermediate riders, and some state-of-the-art features.

“We actually have some really neat art features being integrated in the park,” said New Line site manager Bradley Prince.

“They will be interactive of sorts, so there will be censors within some coping that will detect the movement of skaters or users, and will react with different lighting or different cues,” Prince added. “(It’s) some stuff I’ve never seen in skate parks before, so I would absolutely call this a state-of-the-art project.”

Once the concrete is finished, the crew will begin grading and detailing along with some landscaping before the park opens this summer.