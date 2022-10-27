Cementation Canada Inc. fined $110K for workplace injury in northern Ontario

Cementation Canada Inc., a mine contracting and engineering company, has been fined $110,000 for a workplace injury in Matachewan, southeast of Timmins.

Cementation Canada, which has offices in North Bay and Sudbury, was fined for an incident at the Young Davidson Mine.

“A worker fell 4.09 metres from a raised platform and was injured,” said a news release from the Ministry of Labour on Thursday.

“Cementation Canada Inc. failed, as an employer, to ensure that a fall arrest system was used at the workplace to protect workers exposed to a fall greater than three metres.”

The company was convicted Sept. 26 and fined by Justice Catherine Mathias. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

MULTIPLE INJURIES

The fall took place when the employee was working on a raise climber nest, which is a work platform used to blast and drill a large tunnel or opening (raise) that is mined upward.

“The worker was washing this equipment when they fell through an opening designed to allow the climber to leave the nest,” the release said.

“The worker suffered multiple injuries after falling 4.09 metres to the ground. Although the worker was wearing a full body harness, they were not tied to the fall protection system at the time of the incident.”

Provincial legislation states a fall arrest system must be used to protect any worker exposed to a fall greater than three metres – and that employers must ensure the rules are followed.