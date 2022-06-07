Cenovus CEO says future of energy is 'diversification,' not 'transition'
The chief executive of Cenovus Energy Inc. says he believes the future of energy is going to be less about transition and more about diversification.
Alex Pourbaix says the clash between global energy demand and the need to reduce emissions to mitigate climate change is the biggest single issue facing the oil and gas industry in 2022.
He says the war in Ukraine and the resulting global energy crisis has proven that oil and gas can't easily or quickly be replaced by wind and solar.
He says instead of a phase-out of fossil fuels, the next three decades are likely to feature a diverse energy mix that includes oil and gas but also hydrogen, renewables and nuclear power.
Pourbaix spoke Tuesday in Calgary at the Global Energy Show, one of North America's largest energy conferences.
It's the first time the show has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 30,000 people from around the world are expected to attend this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.