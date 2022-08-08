Cenovus Energy to buy remaining stake in Toledo refinery from BP for $300 million

Cenovus Energy Inc. has reached a deal with British energy giant BP to buy the remaining 50 per cent stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery for $300 million.

The Calgary-based oil producer has owned the other 50 per cent of the Ohio-based refinery since its combination with Husky Energy in 2021.

Cenovus says its U.S. operating business will take over operations when the transaction closes, expected before the end of the year.

The company says the Toledo refinery recently completed a major, once in five years turnaround to improve operational reliability.

It says the transaction will give Cenovus an additional 80,000 barrels per day of downstream throughput capacity, including 45,000 barrels per day of heavy oil refining capacity.

The deal brings Cenovus' total refining capacity to 740,000 barrels per day.

Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus president and CEO, says fully owning the Toledo refinery provides an opportunity to further integrate the company's heavy oil production and refining capabilities, including with the nearby Lima Refinery.

"This transaction solidifies our refining footprint in the U.S. Midwest and increases our ability to capture margin throughout the value chain,'' he said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.