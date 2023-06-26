Cenovus hit with clean-up order after diesel spills into Alberta lake
Cenovus Energy Inc. has been issued a clean-up order by the Alberta Energy Regulator after more than 1,000 litres of diesel spilled into a northern Alberta lake.
The non-compliance order issued by the regulator last week says Cenovus was operating a temporary diesel generator earlier this month near Rainbow Lake as a result of the loss of electricity infrastructure due to wildfire.
It says between 1,000 and 1,500 litres of diesel leaked from that generator into the lake on June 17.
Rainbow Lake, located west of High Level in northwest Alberta, is known to be abundant with fish and is popular with both recreational users and Indigenous fishers.
The regulator says Cenovus has activated an emergency response plan and is working to retain and recover the leaked diesel.
The regulator says Cenovus must also begin a program of regular sampling for the presence of hydrocarbons in the area's soil, vegetation and water and must also conduct an assessment of impacted fish and wildlife.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
