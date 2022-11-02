Cenovus reports $1.61B Q3 profit, up from $551M a year ago
Cenovus Energy Inc. reported its third-quarter profit almost tripled compared with a year ago, helped by higher commodity prices.
The company also declared a variable dividend payment of 11.4 cents per share in addition to its base dividend of 10.5 cents per share.
Cenovus says it earned $1.61 billion or 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $551 million or 27 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter was $17.47 billion, up from $12.70 billion in the same quarter last year.
Total upstream production was about 777,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day down from 804,800 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, while its downstream throughput averaged 533,500 barrels per day, down from 554,100 bpd a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company says its funds flow amounted to $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.15 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before banFor Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
-
Who is out and who is in: Mayor Gillingham announces his inner circleWinnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
94 per cent of Ottawa child care centres register for $10-a-day programThe city of Ottawa says 94 per cent of licensed child care service providers have signed on to the $10-a-day child care program, providing financial relief to the parents of 21,000 children.
-
Easter Seals Telethon set to run Nov. 5 in WindsorThe 40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon is all set to go this Saturday in Windsor.
-
Christmas parade debate heats up again in Cape Breton Regional MunicipalityIt's been a long time coming, but Christmas floats led by Santa Claus will make their way through the streets of North Sydney, N.S., again this year. Over the last two years, no parade was held in the community because of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Police release image of teen boy suspected in fatal shooting on Toronto school groundsToronto Police Service has released images of a teen boy who allegedly shot two other teenagers, killing one, in front of a public school Monday afternoon.
-
$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14: provinceThe distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.
-
What’s closed? What’s open? Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent school boards reveal short-term strike contingency plansCUPE members will be in a legal strike position as of Friday, Nov. 4.
-
Chemical spill leads to evacuations in TillsonburgA chemical spill in Tillsonburg, Ont. has resulted in road closures and evacuations.