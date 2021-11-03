Cenovus reports $551M Q3 profit, doubles dividend and plans share buyback
Cenovus Energy Inc. doubled its dividend and announced a share buyback plan for up to 10 per cent of its shares as it reported a third-quarter profit of $551 million.
The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 3.5 cents per share, up from 1.75 cents per share.
The increased payment to shareholders came as Cenovus reported its third-quarter profit amounted to 27 cents per share, compared with a loss of $194 million or 16 cents per share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $12.7 billion, up from nearly $3.7 in the same quarter last year.
The increase came as total upstream production rose to 804,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with 471,799 a year ago.
Downstream throughput was 554,100 barrels per day, up from 191,100 in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
-
Heritage Awards handed out at Government HouseIt was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.
-
Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
-
New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.
-
Renfrew County expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster FridayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th waveAlberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.
-
Island's first eagle preserve fundraiser receives $28K donationA fundraiser to turn a piece of land along the French Creek Estuary in Oceanside, B.C. into Vancouver Island’s first eagle preserve just received a significant donation.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind postponed until 2022A coroner's inquest into the death of a teenager at an Ontario school for the blind has been postponed until the following year.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Manitoba personal care home has more than doubledA COVID-19 outbreak at a personal care home in Benito, Man., has more than doubled in just over a week.