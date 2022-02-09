Census data suggests Alberta economy shifting but growth expected to stay strong

Statistics Canada says Alberta's growth has lagged slightly behind the rest of Canada over the last few years.

The national number-cruncher says the province grew 4.8 per cent between 2016 and 2021, bringing its population to just over 4.2 million people.

That's below the national growth average of 5.2 per cent.

Only two of the 25 fastest-growing Canadian communities were in Alberta, while nine of the municipalities with the highest population losses were in Wild Rose Country.

In the last census, Alberta's growth rate topped 11 per cent.

Still, the province's current growth rate was enough to push the provincial capital of Edmonton past the one-million mark for the first time.