Centennial Lake fire now 'under control' as evacuation order is lifted
A wildfire burning west of Ottawa is now considered "under control", as residents are allowed to return home to Centennial Lake.
The Township of Greater Madawaska issued an evacuation order for residents living in seasonal residences on Centennial Lake after the wildfire started on Sunday afternoon and expanded to the shore.
The affected areas were Black Mountain Estates, Little Bay Lane, Airds Lake Rd (behind Snider’s Tent and Trailer Park), Snider’s Tent and Trailer Park (271 Airds Lake Rd).
Officials announced on Friday that the fire status was now listed as "under control" and the evacuation order was lifted.
"Crews are still on scene for clean-up stage and will continue to monitor the area," said the Township of Greater Madawaska.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
The fire has burned 43 hectares of land.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the forest fire danger rating in the area is now "moderate", down from extreme earlier in the week.
