Central Alberta car dealership facing thousands in damages after break-in

A car dealership in Rocky Mountain House is dealing with tens of thousands of dollars in damages after a thief stole a pick-up truck from inside the building.

Last Tuesday at approximately 1:40 a.m., RCMP received an alarm call from Edward’s Garage Chevrolet dealership, located in Rocky Mountain House. The dealership owner, Brent Kennedy, was at home asleep, but rushed to his business.

“When I went inside, I could see that there’s a pick-up truck that was no longer there, and that the RCMP were doing their investigation,” Kennedy said.

The theft was caught on surveillance video. It shows a Dodge pick-up truck, which was allegedly stolen out of Red Deer, approaching the main doors of the dealership and nudging them open.

“We’ve had previous thefts,” Kennedy said.

“But, I’ve never had a vehicle that was used to break into our building before.”

Once inside, the thief is seen rummaging through the front desk area until he finds keys to a vehicle. The person then proceeds to walk towards the main doors expecting that the keys are to a vehicle that is parked outside. However, the remote keys turn on the lights for a pick-up truck parked inside the building, a new GMC Sierra. He then gets into the truck and drives through the exit doors.

Once outside, video appears to show the man load up gas cans from the previous truck into the new GMC Sierra and drives off.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP later located the stolen GMC Sierra on Highway 11 and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver failed to stop for police. Police then used a tire deflation device in the area of Swanson and disabled the pick-up truck which was empty. The RCMP Police Dog Service and Rocky Mountain House RCMP officers later located and arrested him.

Waylon Daniel Whitford, 27, is facing multiple charges related to the incident:

Break and enter commit theft

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000

Mischief over $5,000 (x2)

Flight from police

Operate conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public

Operate a conveyance while prohibited

Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public

Resist arrest

Fail to comply with conditions of release (x8)

Break and enter commit theft

Mischief under $5,000

Police say Whitford was released from police custody, hours before the incident at Edward’s Garage Chevrolet, following a judicial hearing related to another investigation.

“Why was he let out of jail?” asked Kennedy.

“He just turned around and perpetrated another fairly substantial crime.”

Kennedy estimates close to $50,000 in damages.