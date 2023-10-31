Central Alberta duo charged with drug trafficking, more, after being pulled over in Penhold

A man from Penhold, Alta., and a man from Red Deer face drug trafficking-related charges after being pulled over by Mounties out of Innisfail early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Innisfail RCMP pulled a truck over in Penhold after it allegedly had been seen driving erratically and was discovered to have been stolen in Red Deer.

Officers arrested Gary Auvigne, 48, of Penhold, and Kyle Rasmussen, 33, of Red Deer.

Both were known to police prior to Monday.

Allegedly found and seized were methamphetamine, fentanyl, Xanax, non-taxed cigarettes and "additional evidence of drug trafficking."

Both men are charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Auvigne is also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of non-taxed cigarettes.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 21.