Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugees

A homegrown food company in central Alberta will employ and support some Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian military invasion.

Baba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.

Garry Pulyk, director of marketing, says the family-run business will employ the refugees, house them, and cover any rental costs for the first few years to help them settle in the community.

"We want them to be a part of the community," Garry said.

The invasion of Ukraine took everyone by surprise, he said, describing it as a "punch in the stomach."

"The whole community has a background of Ukrainian ties," he added. "It took everybody by shock."

Carolyn Pulyk, owner of Baba Jenny's, told CTV News Edmonton how after the invasion began she could not bear to watch the news anymore.

"I hate watching," she said. "We watch it and are just devastated."

The couple were driven to help in any way they could. The Pulyks hope that their act of kindness will help spur others.

"If we can help out in some little way," Carolyn said. "So they have some place to go and feel like they're welcome somewhere."

Mannville is a village in central Alberta approximately 170 kilometres east of Edmonton or 22 kilometres west of Vermilion.