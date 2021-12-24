Central Alberta man charged after a dangerous driving spree

RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man from Red Deer after several dangerous driving incidents earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Mounties say they responded to complaints of an impaired driver around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, officers realized that previous reports of dangerous driving matched the vehicle's description from earlier in the day and that it had been reported stolen.

Police located the vehicle parked with the driver asleep. As officers attempted to approach the vehicle, RCMP said the driver woke and fled the area, striking multiple cars and a tree.

Later that day, RCMP located the vehicle parked in another area. Officers attempted to approach the vehicle when Mounties said it rammed three police cruisers, several other cars, and a fence.

"The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to enter another occupied vehicle however, police were able to arrest the suspect without further incident," RCMP said in a statement.

"The Red Deer RCMP are thankful to report that no officers or members of the public were injured in this incident," Mounties added. "We are also reminding the public to refrain from leaving vehicles running with the keys inside."

Jared Michael Lee Mcleod faces the following charges:

three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon;

refusal to comply with demand (impaired);

dangerous operation of a vehicle;

failure to remain at the scene of an accident;

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

flight; and

failing to comply with release conditions.

After a bail hearing, Mcleod remains in custody and is to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident, believed to have started in the Allan Street area, is asked to contact RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.