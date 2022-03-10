Central Alberta property owners interrupt ATV theft, 2 men facing charges

Two men are facing charges after rural property owners interrupted a theft in central Alberta.

Innisfail RCMP were called to a rural property for reports two suspects had stolen an ATV and were attempting to steal fuel.

Local property owners confronted them and the suspects fled on the ATV.

RCMP officers contained the area and two suspects were located and arrested without incident.

Kenneth Fawcett, 40, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Break-and-enter with intent;

Mischief over $5,000 (damage to property), and;

Three provincial driving infractions under the Traffic Safety Act;

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

Mac Smith, 39, of Clearwater County, is charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Break-and-enter with intent;

Mischief over $5,000 (damage to property), and;

One provincial driving infraction under the Traffic Safety Act.

Smith was released from custody on $300 cash bail with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.