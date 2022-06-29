Central Alberta RCMP handing out tickets to kids who do good deeds

Police in Red Deer are handing out tickets to children, but not for breaking the rules.

Community policing members are handing out “positive tickets” to kids who demonstrate safety and good citizenship.

“We hand out positive tickets to youth doing good deeds in the community. This could be something as simple as holding a door open for an elderly person, using a crosswalk to cross the street, or wearing a helmet at the skate park,” said Cpl.Mike Evans of the Red Deer RCMP’s Community Policing team.

The positive tickets are redeemable for one free taco at a local taco restaurant.