Central Alta. woman's death 'suspicious': RCMP

A death in east-central Alberta has been ruled suspicious by Mounties.

RCMP say they were called to a Stettler home on Tuesday around 10:15 a.m.

A 44-year-old woman was found dead at the address.

She has not been identified, but Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Stettler is located about 180 kilometres southeast of Edmonton or 80 kilometres east of Red Deer.