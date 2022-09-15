Central Edmonton death ruled homicide; victim identified as 40-year-old man

The death of a 40-year-old man in central Edmonton one week ago has been ruled a homicide.

Along with the update on Thursday, investigators identified the man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sept. 8 near 106 Avenue and 105 Street as Yakubu Usman Saibu.

An autopsy confirmed he died from the gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about his death to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.