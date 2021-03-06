About 60 residents of a central Edmonton community rallied on Saturday in opposition to a plan that would see a crematorium built in their Prince Rupert neighbourhood.

The proposed changes would allow a crematorium to run less than 100 metres from their homes.

"We would really like council to take a look at the whole zoning bylaw," said protester and area resident Marilyn Dumkee. "I don't think people realize how close it can be to your home."

She'd like to see the city implement a limit on how close crematoriums can be to residential areas.

"It's our biggest concern," she said, citing worries about airborne toxins from the facility.

Trinity Funeral Home bought the unoccupied building at 11406 119 St., with the intent to operate a crematorium along with other interment services.

The city councillor for the area, Coun. Bev Esslinger, had said she has heard concerns but that nothing has been finalized.

Trinity Funeral Home has declined a prior interview request with CTV News. However, the co-owner Dennis Rego has said his facility and staff plan to be “perfect neighbours.”

Rego says the funeral home can only legally perform a cremation two or three times a day which means emissions would fall well below provincial regulations.

The rezoning proposal has the support of city administration and will go to a public hearing on Mar. 16.