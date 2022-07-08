iHeartRadio

Central Edmonton school broken into overnight, 2 arrested

Victoria School was broken into on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton)

Two people were arrested after Victoria School was broken into early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a school in the area of 102 Street and 108 Avenue at 2:40 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

With the help of security and the canine unit, police arrested two people.

Charges are pending against a male and a female was released.

