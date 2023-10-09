Central library exhibition shares stories of Ukrainian children killed by Russian invasion
People gathered at the Calgary Central Library Sunday to commemorate those killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A Russian missile attack on Oct. 5 killed 52 people in the Kharkiv region.
People at Sunday's event shared stories of the invasion, and its impact on them.
The library is currently running the Torn Apart Exhibition, which displays photos and the stories of 23 children who were killed during the war.
"We hope that visitors read these stories," said exhibition coordinator Anna Tselukhina, "and understand what are the horrible events going on in Ukraine.
"(This is necessary) because when most Canadians watch (the war on) the news, they could only see 20 to 30 seconds of the events going on in Ukraine.
"When I talk to people who came to this exhibition, they said, 'We didn't know that people go through such horrible pain.'"
The exhibition runs at the library until Oct. 12.
