Central Ontario expected to be hit with freezing rain
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Periods of freezing rain are expected to move through parts of southern and central Ontario Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada has issued the warning for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Muskoka, Grey Bruce, and York Region.
The weather agency says freezing rain could transition to heavy rainfall throughout the day. Due to the ground being frozen in many areas, Environment Canada warns that the ground has reduced ability to absorb the heavy rainfall.
Parry Sound-Muskoka could also be hit with five centimetres of snow and ice pellets.
Drivers in Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park are being warned of possible poor road conditions.
-
Suspect brandished handgun during Kitchener road rage incident: policeWaterloo regional police are investigating a Monday afternoon road rage incident in which they say a car passenger reportedly brandished a handgun at the driver of another vehicle.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community fears for friends and family as Russian invasion loomsAt her home in northwest Calgary, Oxana Dawid flips the channels, monitoring events unfolding in Ukraine.
-
'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family DayA dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.
-
Arizona Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple LeafsThe Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up netminder Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.
-
Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movieThe Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day. A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.
-
Maritimers head outside to enjoy a holiday MondayWhether you observe Heritage Day, Family Day, or Islander Day, most Maritimers enjoyed a holiday Monday.
-
Alberta cannabis retailers ready to roll with online salesOnline cannabis sales in Alberta are set to change next month with the only current legal seller closing down.
-
Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver parkPolice are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.
-
'The weather isn’t going to stop us:' Saskatoon family celebrates Family DayDespite frigid temperatures, a family in Saskatoon celebrated Family Day outside.