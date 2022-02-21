Central Ontario expected to be hit with freezing rain

Periods of freezing rain are expected to move through parts of southern and central Ontario Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Muskoka, Grey Bruce, and York Region.

The weather agency says freezing rain could transition to heavy rainfall throughout the day. Due to the ground being frozen in many areas, Environment Canada warns that the ground has reduced ability to absorb the heavy rainfall.

Parry Sound-Muskoka could also be hit with five centimetres of snow and ice pellets.

Drivers in Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park are being warned of possible poor road conditions.