Central Ontario hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Barrie residents Danielle Doyle and Simon Hall are proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Wesley arrived at 1:59 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing just over eight pounds.

The first baby born this year at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital entered the world at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Rebecca and David Beach are new parents to Nora Belle Ruth, who weighed seven pounds and nine ounces at the time of her birth.

Her arrival is welcomed by grandparents Keith and Louise Beach, along with George and Doris Cooper.

At Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, Kyle and Theresa Smith welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2023.

Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing nine pounds, nine ounces, and 21.5 inches long – She is the baby sister of seven-year-old Kaleb.

More than 2,000 babies are born at RVH each year, and more than 1,100 at OSMH.