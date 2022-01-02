Central Ontario looks to meet growing demand for COVID-19 booster shot

Simcoe Muskoka opened two new COVID-19 booster clinics for at-risk residents only on Sunday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says the intention of the clinic is to reach at-risk priority groups in the community.

On Sunday, Holly Community Centre and the Georgian Mall opened its doors to locals looking to get their third dose.

Below is a list, provided by the health unit, of the people eligible for their third dose at the additional booster clinics:

Anyone over the age of 50 and who have had their second shot more than three months prior.

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers) who are 16 years of age and older.

Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members who are 16 years of age or older.

Many people awaiting their vaccine told CTV News that the growing number of cases in the province propelled them to get their booster shot to further protect themselves in case of a COVID-19 infection.

The growing demand for vaccines is not only being seen at community clinics but also pharmacies across the region.

"Last few weeks have been like hell. Phone never stops," said Mark Ellis, the owner and pharmacist at Pharmasave Allandale in Barrie.

He says the demand has been overwhelming and is currently outpacing the supply of vaccines at his pharmacy. Ellis noted that there has been a delay in shipments and is hopeful more vaccines will arrive in the coming days.

"It's not anyone's problem; it's all over the world, but we are doing our best. We did really good for first and second doses, and very soon we'll get over this," said Ellis inside his pharmacy on Sunday.

Mass immunization clinics are beginning to open across southern and central Ontario.

In Grey Bruce, the health unit says multiple clinics will open this week with the capacity to immunize thousands of people daily.

"We're planning to operate two mass immunization centres at the same time on each day. The one in Port Elgin can vaccinate 2,000 per day, and the other two hubs can vaccinate 3,600 per day," said Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health for Grey Bruce.

One of the vaccine hubs will open on Wednesday in Chesley at 6 Industrial Park Road, Followed by another vaccine hub that will open on Thursday at Port Elgin Missionary Church.

"It's a mammoth task to complete the entire population in two weeks, but I have utmost confidence we can deliver," said Dr. Arra.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the next resident-only clinic for high-risk priority groups will be on Monday at Collingwood's New Life Church, where walk-ins will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SMDHU says those eligible can book their appointment at these resident-only clinics online on the health unit's website. The health unit says it will require proof of residency upon arrival.