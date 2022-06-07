Central Ontario to receive 50 to 60 mm of heavy rainfall

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for most of Central Ontario on Tuesday.

Total rainfall amounts could hit 50 to 60 millimetres.

The rain should taper off by the afternoon for much of the region and later this evening or overnight for areas east of Georgian Bay.

"Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west," Environment Canada states.

Heavy downpours have the potential to cause flash floods and pooling on roads.

The weather agency asks people in or near these areas to look for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Barrie police say it's a "full headlights on driving day" and urges motorists to "reduce your speed, increase the distance between your car and the one ahead of you, and most importantly, drive according to the conditions."