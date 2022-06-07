Central Ontario to receive 50 to 60 mm of heavy rainfall
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for most of Central Ontario on Tuesday.
Total rainfall amounts could hit 50 to 60 millimetres.
The rain should taper off by the afternoon for much of the region and later this evening or overnight for areas east of Georgian Bay.
"Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west," Environment Canada states.
Heavy downpours have the potential to cause flash floods and pooling on roads.
The weather agency asks people in or near these areas to look for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
Barrie police say it's a "full headlights on driving day" and urges motorists to "reduce your speed, increase the distance between your car and the one ahead of you, and most importantly, drive according to the conditions."