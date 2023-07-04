Central Saanich police investigating after another Pride crosswalk vandalized

Central Saanich police are investigating after a rainbow crosswalk was reportedly vandalized at a middle school in Brentwood Bay.

The Central Saanich Police Service says the vandalism is believed to have occurred either overnight Monday or early Tuesday morning.

The District of Central Saanich says municipal staff removed the graffiti after it was discovered on the crosswalk at Bayside Middle School on Newton Place.

"We are saddened and disappointed that the rainbow crosswalk at Bayside School was vandalized last night," the district said on Twitter.

The police department is asking anyone who witnessed the vandalism, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, to contact Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441.

We are saddened and disappointed that the rainbow crosswalk at Bayside School was vandalized last night. The incident is under investigation by the Central Saanich Police. Thank you to the #CSaan staff working to remove the graffiti. pic.twitter.com/wX8IWF5T79

The vandalism occurred approximately one week after a rainbow crosswalk at a recreation centre in nearby Saanich was similarly vandalized.

Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock released a statement last week in response to the Tuesday night vandalism at the G. R. Pearkes Recreation Centre, saying "we are deeply disappointed and saddened by the wanton act of vandalism to the Pride crosswalk at Pearkes Recreation Centre."

"There is no place for hate or bigotry in Saanich," the mayor added.

Saanich police are investigating the earlier incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.