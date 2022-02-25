Central Saanich police searching for missing man, 23

Police in Central Saanich, B.C., are asking the public to help find a missing 23-year-old man.

Maximillian Aleksander Saar was last seen in Central Saanich on Feb. 16, according to police.

Saar is described as standing 5'11" and weighing approximately 225 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a black Volkswagen Jetta with Alberta licence plate CKH0977, police said Friday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Saanich police at 250-652-444.