Central Saanich residents rally to welcome supportive housing development

A group of about a dozen residents gathered Tuesday to show their support for a supportive housing facility under construction in Central Saanich.

The BC Housing initiative will create 39 permanent homes for people experiencing homelessness in Greater Victoria, plus 51 affordable rental units. The Prosser Road facility will also provide support for people living with addictions and mental health issues.

“There are people who are suffering from mental health and addiction who need a place to stabilize,” said Central Saanich resident and rally organizer Jim Rondeau. “They need a place to live long term near their friends and families and this might be a great place for them to be.”

Rondeau says there is evidence that shows that safe, affordable housing is a key to people overcoming challenges and beginning to live independently.

“What we are trying to say is that these types of facilities are necessary,” said Rondeau. “Most people we’ve spoken with are not opposed to affordable housing if there are proper supports.”

Rondeau went on to say there are people in his own community in Central Saanich who are facing mental health challenges, addiction and are at risk of being homeless.

“If people are here, we want to make sure there are mental health and addiction supports in our community,” said Rondeau. “Let’s get it treated, let’s get people to have the appropriate services and supports so they can be functioning, supportive members of our community.”

The rally was organized by local faith groups and residents with the goal of demonstrating that there are people in Central Saanich who welcome the housing development.

Rondeau said he knows firsthand what a difference the proper supports can make for a person living with addiction.

“My brother had some troubles with addiction when he was in his 20s. He overcame them with the support of family and being in a facility,” said Rondeau. “Afterward, he had a good career for 40 years, had a good family and everything turned out good.”