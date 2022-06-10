Central Saanich school fight sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to hospital Friday after a fight between students at a high school in Central Saanich, B.C.

Police were called to Stelly's Secondary School on Friday morning for "an isolated incident that appears to have involved youth," the Central Saanich Police Service told CTV News.

The Saanich School District confirmed one person was medically treated, but did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

Emergency health services were called to the school at 11:29 a.m.

"One paramedic ground crew responded and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition," a BCEHS spokesperson said.

"There is no current public safety concern," Cental Saanich police Chief Ian Lawson said, adding investigators are meeting with witnesses to determine what happened.