Britain's minister for vaccine deployment says the key to the success of the country's vaccine rollout program to date has been the formation of a centralized operations network and the consistency with which it operates. New Brunswick reports six new COVID-19 cases Saturday, possible school exposure New Brunswick Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with a potential exposure at Gretna Green Elementary School. Court rules in favour of billionaire U.S. landowner in fight over access to B.C. lakes The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club launched legal action after the cattle company, owned by U.S. billionaire and sports franchise owner Stan Kroenke, blocked road and trail access to the lakes. Pubs and lounges grapple with new food requirements New restrictions for bars are being welcomed by business owners but they also come with a set of challenges that are proving to be difficult.